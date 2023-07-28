Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.89.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KMI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI stock opened at $17.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.37. Kinder Morgan has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $19.35.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.80%.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 57.6% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

