Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Receives $126.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $126.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WSM shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered Williams-Sonoma from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of WSM opened at $137.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.11. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $109.22 and a twelve month high of $176.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.61.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 72.68% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total value of $201,804.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,113.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 7.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 9.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 14,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1,415.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth about $292,000. 98.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

