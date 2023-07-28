AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $204.26.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $199.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Evercore ISI raised AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities Trading Down 2.8 %

AVB opened at $186.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $186.84 and its 200-day moving average is $177.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AvalonBay Communities has a 1-year low of $153.07 and a 1-year high of $220.42. The company has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.54%.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 4,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.10, for a total transaction of $704,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 62,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,016,639.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 21,229.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 60,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,819,000 after buying an additional 60,505 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 7,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth $1,154,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 427.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 26,328 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth $305,000. 87.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Get Free Report

As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 295 apartment communities containing 88,826 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.