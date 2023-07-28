Analysts Set ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) PT at $73.45

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.45.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Insider Transactions at ONEOK

In other news, CEO Pierce Norton bought 24,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,042.72. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,561,356.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ONEOK news, Director Brian L. Derksen purchased 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $291,991.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,333. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 24,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.96 per share, with a total value of $1,500,042.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,561,356.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ONEOK Trading Down 1.0 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,656,839,000 after buying an additional 1,043,147 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 118,109.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,482,363,000 after acquiring an additional 22,543,516 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,842,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $625,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,027 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,598,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $629,512,000 after purchasing an additional 183,626 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,441,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $620,309,000 after buying an additional 936,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKE opened at $66.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.16. The company has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.92. ONEOK has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $71.57.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.53. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 36.54%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 72.08%.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.