Brokerages Set Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Target Price at $147.50

Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $148.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Yum! Brands Trading Down 0.8 %

YUM opened at $136.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.74. The firm has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 17.67%. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total transaction of $544,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,962,442.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total transaction of $544,488.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,962,442.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $686,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,203,458.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,403. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Yum! Brands

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $552,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 39,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,244,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $297,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Articles

