AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Short Interest Update

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 596,900 shares, a drop of 40.3% from the June 30th total of 1,000,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 167,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at AFC Gamma

In other AFC Gamma news, CEO Leonard M. Tannenbaum bought 51,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.45 per share, with a total value of $536,179.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,633,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,970,357.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Leonard M. Tannenbaum acquired 87,155 shares of AFC Gamma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.02 per share, for a total transaction of $873,293.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,502,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,092,224.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leonard M. Tannenbaum acquired 51,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.45 per share, with a total value of $536,179.05. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,633,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,970,357.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 140,464 shares of company stock worth $1,429,692. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFCG. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 896,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,106,000 after buying an additional 286,140 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 32.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 776,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,842,000 after purchasing an additional 190,609 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AFC Gamma by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 951,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,562,000 after acquiring an additional 154,953 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in AFC Gamma by 147.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 258,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 154,100 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AFC Gamma by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,208,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AFC Gamma Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities downgraded AFC Gamma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Compass Point lowered their target price on AFC Gamma from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered AFC Gamma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of AFC Gamma from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

AFCG stock opened at $14.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.92 million, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.26. AFC Gamma has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $19.00.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. AFC Gamma had a net margin of 43.99% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $18.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that AFC Gamma will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AFC Gamma Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.55%. AFC Gamma’s payout ratio is presently 108.48%.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medical and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

Further Reading

