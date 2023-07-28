Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACAB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACAB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 85.7% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACAB. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $166,000.

Get Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAB opened at $10.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.35. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $11.11.

About Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial services industry and mobility sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.