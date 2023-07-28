Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. WT EXP 073123 (NASDAQ:ADILW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. WT EXP 073123 (NASDAQ:ADILW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the June 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. WT EXP 073123 Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADILW opened at $0.00 on Friday. Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. WT EXP 073123 has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03.

