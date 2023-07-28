Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) Short Interest Down 51.4% in July

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,700 shares, a drop of 51.4% from the June 30th total of 118,700 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 129,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 29th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:ADMP opened at $1.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.53. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $28.00.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ADMP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($4.20) EPS for the quarter. Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 420.53% and a negative net margin of 495.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,500,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 8.71% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory, and inflammatory disease. Its products include SYMJEPI epinephrine injection for the emergency treatment of allergic reactions to stinging and biting insects, allergen immunotherapy, foods, drugs, diagnostic testing substances, and other allergens, as well as idiopathic or exercise-induced anaphylaxis; and ZIMHI naloxone injection for the treatment of opioid overdose.

