Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) Short Interest Up 218.8% in July

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 610,200 shares, a growth of 218.8% from the June 30th total of 191,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 946,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ABOS opened at $7.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of -1.46. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $11.31.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. On average, analysts predict that Acumen Pharmaceuticals will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Acumen Pharmaceuticals news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 5,161,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $39,999,997.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,043,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,084,637.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% in the first quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 357,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 117,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 630.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 64,343 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ABOS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

Featured Articles

