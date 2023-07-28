Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPD) Short Interest Down 60.4% in July

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a decline of 60.4% from the June 30th total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ferguson Shapiro LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $341,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares in the first quarter valued at about $386,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares in the first quarter valued at about $406,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares in the third quarter valued at about $433,000.

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Price Performance

NASDAQ:AAPD opened at $20.22 on Friday. Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares has a 1 year low of $19.69 and a 1 year high of $31.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.83.

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Announces Dividend

About Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%.

The Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares ETF (AAPD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Apple Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Apple stock. AAPD was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

