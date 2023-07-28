Comparing Brunello Cucinelli (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) & Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR)

Brunello Cucinelli (OTCMKTS:BCUCY – Get Free Report) and Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Brunello Cucinelli and Charles & Colvard, Ltd., as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Brunello Cucinelli alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brunello Cucinelli 0 2 2 0 2.50 Charles & Colvard, Ltd. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brunello Cucinelli currently has a consensus price target of $54.50, suggesting a potential upside of 29.70%. Given Brunello Cucinelli’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Brunello Cucinelli is more favorable than Charles & Colvard, Ltd..

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

27.3% of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.2% of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Brunello Cucinelli and Charles & Colvard, Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brunello Cucinelli N/A N/A N/A $0.24 173.31 Charles & Colvard, Ltd. $33.69 million 0.82 $2.37 million ($0.34) -2.65

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has higher revenue and earnings than Brunello Cucinelli. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brunello Cucinelli, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Brunello Cucinelli and Charles & Colvard, Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brunello Cucinelli N/A N/A N/A Charles & Colvard, Ltd. -30.54% -18.35% -15.81%

Summary

Brunello Cucinelli beats Charles & Colvard, Ltd. on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brunello Cucinelli

(Get Free Report)

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products in Italy, Europe, North America, Japan, and China. The company offers women's collection, including coats and jackets, blazers, knitwear, suits, dresses, t-shirts and tops, shirts, skirts, pants, denim, travel wear; sneakers, heels, boots, loafers, sandals, flat shoes; jewelry, scarves, other accessories; mini bags and clutches; crossbody bags and backpacks; and handbags and shoppers. It also provides men's collection, such as coats and jackets, knitwear, blazers, suits, tuxedos, t-shirts and polos, shirts, pants, denims, travel wear; sneakers, lace-ups, loafers; leather goods, bags, hats, belts, scarves; other accessories; and kids collections. In addition, the company offers lifestyle products, which include throw and blanket, cushion, studio products, candle and fragrance, travel essential, décor sets, leisure wear, kitchen and table ware, and ceramic creation products. It manages and operates directly operated stores and wholesale monobrand boutiques. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Solomeo, Italy. Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. is a subsidiary of Foro delle Arti S.r.l.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

(Get Free Report)

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name. The company also markets and distributes lab grown diamonds, and finished jewelry with lab grown diamonds under the Caydia brand. It sells its products at wholesale prices to distributors, manufacturers, retailers, and designers; and to end-consumers at retail prices through charlesandcolvard.com and moissaniteoutlet.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, and other e-commerce outlets. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Brunello Cucinelli Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunello Cucinelli and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.