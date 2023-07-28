Financial Review: Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) & Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC)

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) and Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Cushman & Wakefield and Altisource Asset Management, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cushman & Wakefield 0 4 0 1 2.40 Altisource Asset Management 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cushman & Wakefield presently has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 31.44%. Given Cushman & Wakefield’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Cushman & Wakefield is more favorable than Altisource Asset Management.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cushman & Wakefield 0.74% 20.99% 4.35% Altisource Asset Management -130.34% N/A -9.17%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Cushman & Wakefield and Altisource Asset Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Cushman & Wakefield has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altisource Asset Management has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cushman & Wakefield and Altisource Asset Management’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cushman & Wakefield $10.11 billion 0.21 $196.40 million $0.33 28.82 Altisource Asset Management $4.97 million 13.40 -$15.93 million ($4.87) -7.77

Cushman & Wakefield has higher revenue and earnings than Altisource Asset Management. Altisource Asset Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cushman & Wakefield, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.3% of Cushman & Wakefield shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of Altisource Asset Management shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Cushman & Wakefield shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Altisource Asset Management shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cushman & Wakefield beats Altisource Asset Management on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and self-performed facilities services, which include janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services. The company also provides owner representation and tenant representation leasing services; capital market services, including investment sales and equity, and debt and structured financing for real estate purchase and sales transactions; and appraisal management, investment management, valuation advisory, portfolio advisory, diligence advisory, dispute analysis and litigation support, financial reporting, and property and/or portfolio valuation services on real estate debt and equity decisions. Cushman & Wakefield has strategic partnerships with Vanke Service (Hong Kong) Co., Limited. It serves real estate owners and occupiers, such as tenants, investors, and multi-national corporations. The company was founded in 1784 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Altisource Asset Management

AAMC has historically been an asset management company that provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to investment vehicles but given the sale and discontinuance of certain operations the Company is in the process of repositioning itself. Additional information is available at www.altisourceamc.com.

