Contrasting Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) and Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ:NXL)

Bioventus and Nexalin Technology are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Bioventus and Nexalin Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bioventus 1 2 1 0 2.00 Nexalin Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bioventus presently has a consensus target price of $5.33, suggesting a potential upside of 66.67%. Given Bioventus’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Bioventus is more favorable than Nexalin Technology.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bioventus -55.77% 0.49% 0.15% Nexalin Technology N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bioventus and Nexalin Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Bioventus and Nexalin Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bioventus $512.12 million 0.49 -$158.70 million ($4.63) -0.69 Nexalin Technology $1.32 million 4.34 -$1.70 million N/A N/A

Nexalin Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bioventus.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.7% of Bioventus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Nexalin Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 29.1% of Bioventus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bioventus beats Nexalin Technology on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bioventus

Bioventus Inc., a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products. Its surgical solutions comprise bone graft substitutes to fuse and grow bones, enhance results following spinal and other orthopedic surgeries; and ultrasonic medical devices used for precise bone sculpting, removing tumors, and tissue debridement. The company's restorative therapies include a bone healing system; skin allografts; and products that are used to support healing of wounds, as well as devices designed to help patients regain leg or hand function due to stroke, multiple sclerosis, or other central nervous system disorders. It serves physicians spanning the orthopedic continuum, including sports medicine, total joint reconstruction, hand and upper extremities, foot and ankle, podiatric surgery, trauma, spine, and neurosurgery in the physician's office or clinic, ambulatory surgical centers, or in the hospital setting. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About Nexalin Technology

Nexalin Technology, Inc., a medical device company, designs and develops neurostimulation products for the treatment of mental health in the United States and China. It licenses and markets Nexalin Device, a non-invasive and drug-free therapy for the treatment of anxiety and insomnia. The company's Nexalin device emits a patented frequency-based waveform, which stimulates a positive response from the mid-brain structures associated with various mental health disorders. In addition, it designs and develops Generation 2 and Generation 3, a medical device that is in clinical trials for the treatment of substance abuse issues related to opiate, cocaine, alcohol abuse, Alzheimer's disease, and dementia. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

