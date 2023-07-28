Contrasting Inchcape (OTCMKTS:INCPY) and Carvana (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) and Inchcape (OTCMKTS:INCPY – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.1% of Carvana shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Carvana shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Carvana and Inchcape’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carvana -11.08% -1,491.81% -6.94% Inchcape N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carvana $13.60 billion 0.56 -$1.59 billion ($12.34) -3.27 Inchcape N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Carvana and Inchcape’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Inchcape has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Carvana.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Carvana and Inchcape, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carvana 5 15 1 0 1.81 Inchcape 0 0 1 0 3.00

Carvana presently has a consensus price target of $39.16, suggesting a potential downside of 3.07%. Given Carvana’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Carvana is more favorable than Inchcape.

About Carvana

Carvana Co., together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Tempe, Arizona.

About Inchcape

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa. Inchcape plc was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

