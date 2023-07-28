Reviewing Krung Thai Bank Public (OTCMKTS:KGTFY) & Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF)

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) and Krung Thai Bank Public (OTCMKTS:KGTFY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

Woori Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $1.89 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. Krung Thai Bank Public pays an annual dividend of $14.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 114.7%. Woori Financial Group pays out 19.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Krung Thai Bank Public pays out 28.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Woori Financial Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Woori Financial Group and Krung Thai Bank Public, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Woori Financial Group 0 2 0 0 2.00 Krung Thai Bank Public 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Woori Financial Group currently has a consensus target price of $31.15, indicating a potential upside of 10.42%. Given Woori Financial Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Woori Financial Group is more favorable than Krung Thai Bank Public.

This table compares Woori Financial Group and Krung Thai Bank Public’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Woori Financial Group $13.59 billion 0.50 $2.53 billion $9.82 2.87 Krung Thai Bank Public N/A N/A N/A $50.20 0.25

Woori Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Krung Thai Bank Public. Krung Thai Bank Public is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Woori Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.6% of Woori Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Krung Thai Bank Public shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Woori Financial Group and Krung Thai Bank Public’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Woori Financial Group 17.24% 10.18% 0.65% Krung Thai Bank Public N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Woori Financial Group beats Krung Thai Bank Public on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Woori Financial Group

Woori Financial Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment deposits; time deposits, certificates of deposit, and repurchase instruments; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans. It also offers debit and credit cards, cash services, card loans, and related services; lease financing; and securities operation, sale of financial instruments, project financing, and other related solutions. In addition, the company provides credit purchase, cash advance, credit card loans, foreign exchange services and dealing, import and export-related services, offshore lending, syndicated loans and foreign currency securities investment, investment trust products, bancassurance, and private equity funds. Further, it is involved in the real estate, system software development and maintenance, financing, credit information, securities investment and trading, derivatives trading, asset securitization, investment and international banking, money transfer, and other service. Additionally, the company offers automated telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services; and trust management, trustee, and custodian service. Woori Financial Group Inc. was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

About Krung Thai Bank Public

Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, and Treasury and Investment. It offers various personal banking products and services, including current, savings, and fixed deposit accounts; time and foreign currency deposits; personal and housing loans; debit, travel, cash and top up, and credit cards; investment services; life, health, motor, accident, and non-life insurance products; money transfer, payment and top up, foreign exchange, and overseas education services; and e-banking services. The company also provides SME loans for small and medium businesses; and international business loans. In addition, it offers corporate banking products and services comprising cash management services, such as collection, liquidity management, and transfer and payment services; fixed deposit and current accounts; foreign currency and term deposits; cards; Fx, interest rate, commodity, equity, and credit derivatives; financial advisory, underwriting, and selling agent services for products offered through the equity capital markets; financial advisory services related to merger and acquisition transactions; project finance advisory and feasibility study services, as well as e-banking services; and investment solutions, such as government and corporate bonds, structured notes, and investment units. The company provides its products and services through a network of branches in Thailand and various centers internationally. Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand.

