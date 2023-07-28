Analyzing CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) & Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG)

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) and Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CAVA Group and Sweetgreen’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CAVA Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sweetgreen $470.11 million 3.66 -$190.44 million ($1.53) -10.09

CAVA Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sweetgreen.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CAVA Group 0 2 6 0 2.75 Sweetgreen 0 5 2 0 2.29

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CAVA Group and Sweetgreen, as reported by MarketBeat.

CAVA Group presently has a consensus target price of $45.86, suggesting a potential downside of 8.07%. Sweetgreen has a consensus target price of $11.86, suggesting a potential downside of 23.21%. Given CAVA Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe CAVA Group is more favorable than Sweetgreen.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.5% of Sweetgreen shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of Sweetgreen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CAVA Group and Sweetgreen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CAVA Group N/A N/A N/A Sweetgreen -34.58% -28.08% -19.63%

Summary

CAVA Group beats Sweetgreen on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CAVA Group

CAVA Group, Inc. owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

About Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

