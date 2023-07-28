Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST) vs. SUIC Worldwide (OTCMKTS:SUIC) Critical Contrast

SUIC Worldwide (OTCMKTS:SUIC – Get Free Report) and Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares SUIC Worldwide and Data Storage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SUIC Worldwide 19.72% -104.85% 6.32% Data Storage -18.87% -20.22% -16.62%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.0% of Data Storage shares are held by institutional investors. 65.8% of SUIC Worldwide shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.6% of Data Storage shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SUIC Worldwide 0 0 0 0 N/A Data Storage 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for SUIC Worldwide and Data Storage, as provided by MarketBeat.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SUIC Worldwide and Data Storage’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SUIC Worldwide $220,000.00 N/A N/A N/A N/A Data Storage $23.87 million 0.81 -$4.36 million ($0.62) -4.58

SUIC Worldwide has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Data Storage.

Volatility and Risk

SUIC Worldwide has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Data Storage has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SUIC Worldwide beats Data Storage on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SUIC Worldwide

Suic Worldwide Holdings Ltd is venture capital firm specializing in growth capital investments. The firm seeks to invest in private enterprises and the public sector that develop products and services adopting core capabilities of the IoT, big data, AI, fintech and blockchain. The firm provides IT management consulting services. Suic Worldwide Holdings Ltd was formerly known as Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. Suic Worldwide Holdings Ltd was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Flushing, New York.

About Data Storage

Data Storage Corporation provides multi-cloud information technology solutions primarily in the United States. The company offers data protection and disaster recovery solutions; high availability, data vaulting, retention, Infrastructure as a Service, standby server, support and maintenance, and internet solutions. It also provides cybersecurity solutions comprising managed endpoint security with active threat mitigation, system security assessment, and risk analysis services, as well as applications for continuous security and auditing; and voice and data solutions, such as VoIP and data services with fiber optic, coaxial, and wireless networks for businesses to connect from any location. The company offers its solutions and services to businesses in healthcare, banking and finance, distribution services, manufacturing, construction, education, and government sectors. Data Storage Corporation was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

