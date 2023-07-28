Loop Capital Increases Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target to $325.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Loop Capital from $295.00 to $325.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SHW. 58.com reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $244.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.56.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $277.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.58. The company has a market cap of $71.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10. Sherwin-Williams has a 12-month low of $195.24 and a 12-month high of $283.80.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 83.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,364,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,366 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,229,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,586 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,179,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $936,902,000 after purchasing an additional 73,605 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,985,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $670,958,000 after purchasing an additional 926,751 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,753,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $653,448,000 after purchasing an additional 735,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

