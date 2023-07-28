Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Receives $57.70 Average PT from Analysts

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.70.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dominion Energy

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in D. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in Dominion Energy by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $39,943,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 18.9% in the first quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 9,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $53.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.45. Dominion Energy has a 12-month low of $48.47 and a 12-month high of $86.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.81.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 186.71%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

