SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at Stephens

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Stephens from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 14.71% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on SmartFinancial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

NASDAQ:SMBK opened at $24.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. SmartFinancial has a 1 year low of $18.86 and a 1 year high of $30.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.76. The company has a market cap of $415.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.73.

SmartFinancial ( NASDAQ:SMBK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $42.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.08 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SmartFinancial will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William Young Jr. Carroll acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.34 per share, for a total transaction of $29,010.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,548.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other SmartFinancial news, CEO William Young Jr. Carroll bought 1,500 shares of SmartFinancial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.34 per share, with a total value of $29,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,548.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Wesley Miller Welborn bought 2,500 shares of SmartFinancial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.38 per share, for a total transaction of $48,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 89,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,157.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 11,429 shares of company stock worth $228,219. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMBK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 22.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 15.9% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 37.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 256.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 5.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 49.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

