Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Receives $89.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on COLM shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Down 1.0 %

COLM stock opened at $77.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.95. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $65.02 and a 52-week high of $98.32.

Insider Transactions at Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $820.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total value of $81,034.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,420.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 7,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total transaction of $564,310.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,526.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total value of $81,034.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,420.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Sportswear

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,138 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 19.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 823 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.9% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,760 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.87% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts.

