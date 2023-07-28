Analysts Set Experian plc (LON:EXPN) PT at GBX 2,935.40

Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,935.40 ($37.64).

EXPN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($41.03) price objective on shares of Experian in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

EXPN opened at GBX 3,025 ($38.79) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £27.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4,709.23, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,927.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,851.09. Experian has a twelve month low of GBX 2,537 ($32.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,160 ($40.52).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Experian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9,076.92%.

In other news, insider Jonathan Howell bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,661 ($34.12) per share, with a total value of £133,050 ($170,598.79). In other Experian news, insider Lloyd Pitchford bought 13,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,945 ($37.76) per share, with a total value of £392,480.15 ($503,244.20). Also, insider Jonathan Howell bought 5,000 shares of Experian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,661 ($34.12) per share, with a total value of £133,050 ($170,598.79). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 19,827 shares of company stock worth $56,780,015. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

