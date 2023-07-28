The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) Receives GBX 852.14 Average Price Target from Analysts

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 852.14 ($10.93).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SGE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 980 ($12.57) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 915 ($11.73) to GBX 970 ($12.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 810 ($10.39) to GBX 850 ($10.90) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.26) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

The Sage Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of LON:SGE opened at GBX 940.80 ($12.06) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.94. The Sage Group has a 12 month low of GBX 665.60 ($8.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 952 ($12.21). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 891.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 816.62. The firm has a market cap of £9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,715.00, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.54.

The Sage Group Cuts Dividend

The Sage Group Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of GBX 6.55 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The Sage Group’s payout ratio is currently 9,500.00%.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

