Analysts Set Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target at $374.35

Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $377.29.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PAYC shares. DA Davidson raised shares of Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $361.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $336.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total value of $119,965.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,422,849. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,551,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 350.0% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $361.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.44. Paycom Software has a 12-month low of $262.11 and a 12-month high of $402.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $318.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.14.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $451.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.23 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 26.29%. Research analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 28.14%.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

