Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Receives $324.65 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $328.06.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $235.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Saia from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $294.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia Price Performance

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $410.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $330.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.31. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.53. Saia has a one year low of $176.70 and a one year high of $423.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Insider Transactions at Saia

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.17. Saia had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Saia will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total value of $67,404.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,925.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 2,500 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.90, for a total value of $734,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,167.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total transaction of $67,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,983 shares in the company, valued at $556,925.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Saia

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Saia in the 1st quarter valued at $422,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Saia by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Saia by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 8,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Saia by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter.

About Saia

(Get Free Report

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.