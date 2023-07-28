Analysts Set Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Target Price at $64.83

Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.83.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OLN. StockNews.com cut shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Olin from $76.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Olin from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays cut their price target on Olin from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Olin in a report on Wednesday, July 19th.

Get Olin alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olin

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLN. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Olin in the first quarter worth $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Olin during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Olin during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Olin by 508.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Olin by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olin Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of OLN opened at $55.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.44. Olin has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.10.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that Olin will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olin Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.