Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Receives $18.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

DAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dana from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dana from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dana from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th.

Institutional Trading of Dana

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Dana in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Dana by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 35,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 12,405 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Dana by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 462,809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dana during the 1st quarter worth $814,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dana by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 718,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,811,000 after purchasing an additional 112,907 shares during the period. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dana Trading Down 0.9 %

Dana stock opened at $18.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Dana has a 1 year low of $11.17 and a 1 year high of $19.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.81.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.11. Dana had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Dana’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dana will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.84%.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

Further Reading

