Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Stephens from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ONB. UBS Group upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet cut Old National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Old National Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Old National Bancorp Stock Down 1.5 %

Old National Bancorp stock opened at $16.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.84. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $20.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $626.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.53 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 27.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kathryn Hayley acquired 7,500 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.34 per share, with a total value of $100,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,850.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Old National Bancorp news, EVP John V. Moran bought 2,500 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn Hayley acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.34 per share, with a total value of $100,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,850.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 18,200 shares of company stock valued at $249,879. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Old National Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONB. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 55,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 7,442 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,576,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,324,000 after purchasing an additional 151,895 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 707,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 260,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 63,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 488,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,043,000 after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares during the period. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Old National Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.