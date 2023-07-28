Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Receives $15.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dun & Bradstreet

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $39,520.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dun & Bradstreet news, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $39,520.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 1,290,994 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $13,839,455.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,459,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,367,533.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNB. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 505.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Ossiam raised its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 5,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DNB opened at $11.58 on Friday. Dun & Bradstreet has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $16.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of -1,179.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.76.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $540.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is currently -2,000.00%.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information.

Further Reading

