Analysts Set American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Price Target at $10.20

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.20.

AXL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 15th.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

American Axle & Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of AXL stock opened at $9.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.10. American Axle & Manufacturing has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $11.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 60,578.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,169,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,948 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at $22,541,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 804.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,835,148 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,158 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $7,125,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 22.1% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,959,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,729,000 after acquiring an additional 715,970 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

(Get Free Report

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.