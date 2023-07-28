RH (NYSE:RH) Receives $282.87 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $282.87.

RH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of RH from $298.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of RH from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of RH from $360.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of RH in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of RH from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

In related news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 1,400 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 1,400 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.24, for a total transaction of $610,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,419,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,845,170. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of RH by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of RH by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of RH by 346.4% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $381.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.16. RH has a 52 week low of $227.00 and a 52 week high of $394.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.38.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.37 million. RH had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 47.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that RH will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

