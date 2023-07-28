Brokerages Set Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) PT at C$242.64

Shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$242.64.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Desjardins cut Boyd Group Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$275.00 to C$285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th.

Boyd Group Services Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TSE BYD opened at C$240.75 on Friday. Boyd Group Services has a one year low of C$155.62 and a one year high of C$254.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.24, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$245.98 and its 200-day moving average price is C$226.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 64.89, a P/E/G ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.04.

Boyd Group Services Announces Dividend

Boyd Group Services ( TSE:BYD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.23 by C$0.11. Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of C$966.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$919.26 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boyd Group Services will post 5.7229172 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.147 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.63%.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

