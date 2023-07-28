Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) PT Raised to $404.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $350.00 to $404.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Moody’s in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Moody’s from $300.00 to $323.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Moody’s from $346.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Moody’s from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Moody’s from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.53.

MCO stock opened at $351.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.65. Moody’s has a 1 year low of $230.16 and a 1 year high of $363.19. The firm has a market cap of $64.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $316.00.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.98% and a net margin of 25.81%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Moody’s will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.55, for a total transaction of $633,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,841,018.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,292 shares of company stock worth $1,085,712. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCO. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

