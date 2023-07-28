Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $1.45 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note issued on Sunday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $1.45 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.50. The consensus estimate for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ current full-year earnings is ($2.28) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ FY2026 earnings at $4.05 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.10 EPS.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.17. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 73.46% and a negative return on equity of 33.92%. The business had revenue of $95.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.14 million.

ITCI has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.20.

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $61.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of -25.82 and a beta of 1.11. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a twelve month low of $42.01 and a twelve month high of $67.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.41.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 81,854 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total transaction of $5,236,200.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 81,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total transaction of $5,236,200.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 1,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $119,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITCI. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,502,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 697.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,497,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,130 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth $55,136,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,788,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $476,577,000 after acquiring an additional 912,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,470,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $395,924,000 after acquiring an additional 748,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

