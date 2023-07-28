FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) and Sigma Designs (OTCMKTS:SIGM) Financial Review

Sigma Designs (OTCMKTS:SIGM – Get Free Report) and FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Sigma Designs and FormFactor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigma Designs 0 0 0 0 N/A FormFactor 0 5 3 0 2.38

FormFactor has a consensus price target of $34.22, suggesting a potential downside of 2.67%. Given FormFactor’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FormFactor is more favorable than Sigma Designs.

Volatility and Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Sigma Designs has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FormFactor has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

95.9% of FormFactor shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Sigma Designs shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of FormFactor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sigma Designs and FormFactor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sigma Designs $65.90 million N/A -$120.04 million N/A N/A FormFactor $718.21 million 3.78 $50.74 million $0.28 125.57

FormFactor has higher revenue and earnings than Sigma Designs.

Profitability

This table compares Sigma Designs and FormFactor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigma Designs N/A N/A N/A FormFactor 3.09% 5.51% 4.40%

Summary

FormFactor beats Sigma Designs on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sigma Designs



Sigma Designs, Inc., an integrated system-on-chip solutions provider, provides intelligent platforms for use in the home entertainment, and home and industrial control appliances. The company offers mobile Internet of Things solutions used primarily for tracking applications, such as small tags that can be attached to track pets, keys, children, luggage, and vehicles. It also offers legacy products; and software development kits and engineering support services for hardware and software. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force, manufacturer representatives, distributors, and resellers to end-product manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and original design manufacturers in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. Sigma Designs, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About FormFactor



FormFactor, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies. It also provides probe systems for semiconductor design engineers to capture and analyze accurate data; surface metrology systems for the development, production, and quality control of semiconductor products; thermal subsystems, such as thermal chucks and other test systems used in probe stations and other applications; and precision cryogenic instruments, semiconductor tests, and measurement systems. In addition, the company offers on-site probe card maintenance and service training, seminars, and telephone support services. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force, manufacturers' representatives, and distributors in the United States, China, France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and internationally. FormFactor, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Livermore, California.

