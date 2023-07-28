Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Increased by KeyCorp

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of NIKE in a report released on Monday, July 24th. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin now anticipates that the footwear maker will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.70. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for NIKE’s current full-year earnings is $3.72 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NKE. Bank of America lowered their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on NIKE from $133.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on NIKE from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.03.

Shares of NKE opened at $107.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $165.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.81. NIKE has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth about $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in NIKE by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 13.3% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 9.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $13,294,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,355,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,870,569.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 229,210 shares of company stock valued at $26,228,475. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

