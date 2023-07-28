Zacks Research Comments on Casey’s General Stores, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:CASY)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note issued on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.71 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.51. The consensus estimate for Casey’s General Stores’ current full-year earnings is $10.88 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ Q2 2025 earnings at $3.81 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.15 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Down 2.1 %

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $247.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $294.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.70.

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $249.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $233.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.53. Casey’s General Stores has a 12 month low of $197.06 and a 12 month high of $257.86.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 12.75%.

Institutional Trading of Casey’s General Stores

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASY. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter worth $36,924,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 10,370.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 32,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,030,000 after purchasing an additional 32,667 shares during the period. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 2.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 190,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,518,000 after buying an additional 4,677 shares during the period. 85.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

