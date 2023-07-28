Brokers Set Expectations for Natera, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Natera in a report released on Monday, July 24th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda expects that the medical research company will earn ($1.36) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Natera’s current full-year earnings is ($4.06) per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NTRA. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Natera from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

NTRA stock opened at $45.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.62. Natera has a 52-week low of $34.00 and a 52-week high of $59.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $241.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.43 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 101.02% and a negative net margin of 62.93%. Natera’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.45) earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Natera during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the second quarter worth about $30,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Natera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Natera by 1,234.6% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total value of $270,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 519,746 shares in the company, valued at $28,097,468.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $38,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,536,602.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total transaction of $270,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 519,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,097,468.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,915 shares of company stock worth $1,309,038. Company insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

