KeyCorp Weighs in on Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:WMS)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report issued on Sunday, July 23rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond expects that the construction company will post earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Advanced Drainage Systems’ current full-year earnings is $5.19 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Advanced Drainage Systems’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.10 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.57.

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMS opened at $121.11 on Wednesday. Advanced Drainage Systems has a twelve month low of $75.02 and a twelve month high of $153.36. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.43.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.38. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 52.49% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $617.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 9.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total value of $327,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at $944,684.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $718,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,803.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total value of $327,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at $944,684.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,102,000 over the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 123.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $629,000. Unigestion Holding SA increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 6,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000. 82.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

