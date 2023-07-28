Vacasa, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.30) Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:VCSA)

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vacasa in a research note issued on Sunday, July 23rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.33). The consensus estimate for Vacasa’s current full-year earnings is ($0.36) per share.

Separately, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Vacasa from $2.50 to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.92.

Vacasa Stock Performance

Shares of VCSA opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $310.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.61. Vacasa has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70.

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $256.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.15 million. Vacasa had a positive return on equity of 18.00% and a negative net margin of 14.50%.

Institutional Trading of Vacasa

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCSA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vacasa by 479,197.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,174,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,420,000 after buying an additional 170,139,098 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vacasa by 506.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,702,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,716,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267,139 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vacasa by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,536,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277,109 shares during the last quarter. Adams Street Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vacasa by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Adams Street Partners LLC now owns 18,764,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vacasa by 1,851.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,225,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Mossytree Inc. sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total value of $50,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,128,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,119.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Eric Breon sold 252,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total transaction of $186,542.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,578,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,908,117.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mossytree Inc. sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,128,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,119.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,027,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,431,655. Insiders own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Vacasa Company Profile

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

