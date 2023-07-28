B. Riley Weighs in on Mirati Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 24th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($9.27) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($10.01). B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mirati Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($12.39) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($9.05) EPS.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.47) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $7.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 71.90% and a negative net margin of 3,901.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 910.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.40) EPS.

Mirati Therapeutics Stock Down 4.5 %

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MRTX. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $104.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.07.

NASDAQ MRTX opened at $28.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.99. Mirati Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $28.20 and a fifty-two week high of $101.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirati Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 4,723.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1,528.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $28,034.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,621,530.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $28,034.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,621,530.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laurie Stelzer sold 4,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $172,217.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,355.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

