Zacks Research Comments on International Paper’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:IP)

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for International Paper in a report issued on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.51. The consensus estimate for International Paper’s current full-year earnings is $2.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for International Paper’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 6.28%. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on IP. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America downgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on International Paper from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.09.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $35.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. International Paper has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $45.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.49. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.05.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in International Paper by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in International Paper by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 120,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in International Paper by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its position in International Paper by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 30,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other International Paper news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $104,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.25%.

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

