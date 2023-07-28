B. Riley Weighs in on Full House Resorts, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FLL)

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Full House Resorts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 25th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Full House Resorts’ current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.14). Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 26.02% and a negative net margin of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $50.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.60 million.

Full House Resorts Stock Down 3.5 %

FLL has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Full House Resorts in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Full House Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Full House Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

FLL stock opened at $6.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $217.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.73. Full House Resorts has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $10.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Full House Resorts

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Full House Resorts by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 589,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Full House Resorts by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Full House Resorts by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 563,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Full House Resorts by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. 44.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eric J. Green acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.86 per share, for a total transaction of $48,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 116,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,385.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $22,060 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Bronco Billy's Casino and Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; Grand Lodge Casino in Incline Village, Nevada; and American Place / The Temporary in Waukegan, Illinois.

