FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Banner Co. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:BANR)

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Banner in a research note issued on Monday, July 24th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $5.10 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.95. The consensus estimate for Banner’s current full-year earnings is $5.94 per share.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BANR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Banner from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Banner from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Banner in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Banner from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.40.

Banner Stock Down 1.4 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banner

BANR stock opened at $46.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Banner has a 52 week low of $41.57 and a 52 week high of $75.72.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BANR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Banner by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,045,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,288,000 after purchasing an additional 72,304 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Banner by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,854,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,607,000 after purchasing an additional 71,559 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Banner by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,342,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,058,000 after purchasing an additional 10,449 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Banner by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,821,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,597,000 after buying an additional 124,919 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Banner by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 919,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,134,000 after buying an additional 76,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Clarence Pedersen bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.79 per share, for a total transaction of $44,790.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,225 shares in the company, valued at $144,447.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Banner news, Director Roberto R. Herencia acquired 667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.77 per share, for a total transaction of $30,528.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,641.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Clarence Pedersen bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.79 per share, with a total value of $44,790.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,447.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,980 shares of company stock valued at $89,792. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Banner Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.28%.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Featured Articles

