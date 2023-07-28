Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:EDR)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Endeavor Group in a report released on Monday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.36. The consensus estimate for Endeavor Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.15). Endeavor Group had a positive return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on EDR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endeavor Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.17.

EDR stock opened at $23.15 on Wednesday. Endeavor Group has a 52 week low of $18.58 and a 52 week high of $26.26. The company has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Endeavor Group by 164.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,350,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325,898 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Endeavor Group by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,414,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $760,000. 37.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 26,180 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $661,306.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,794.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Seth D. Krauss sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $90,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,454.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 26,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $661,306.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,596 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,794.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 490,575 shares of company stock valued at $11,751,367 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

