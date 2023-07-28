Bank of America Downgrades SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) to Underperform

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $7.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $11.00. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 24.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SPWR. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of SunPower from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on SunPower from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SunPower from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SunPower in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.48.

NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $9.23 on Wednesday. SunPower has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $28.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $440.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.00 million. SunPower had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 1.81%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SunPower will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPWR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of SunPower by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of SunPower by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of SunPower by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 112,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in SunPower by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in SunPower by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. 39.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

