DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Stock Rating Lowered by Danske

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Danske from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DSDVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DSV A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Handelsbanken began coverage on DSV A/S in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,280.00.

Get DSV A/S alerts:

DSV A/S Price Performance

DSDVY opened at $98.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $43.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.36. DSV A/S has a 12-month low of $56.02 and a 12-month high of $112.18.

DSV A/S Company Profile

DSV A/S offers transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company provides air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DSV A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.