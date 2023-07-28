Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,100 shares, a decline of 76.5% from the June 30th total of 221,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,546,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Asia Broadband Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AABB opened at $0.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.03. Asia Broadband has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.08.

Get Asia Broadband alerts:

Asia Broadband Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Asia Broadband, Inc, through its subsidiary, Asia Metals Inc, focuses on the production, supply, and sale of precious and base metals primarily in Asian markets. It also operates AABB Gold token, a minted mine-to-token gold-backed cryptocurrency; and AABB Wallet. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Asia Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asia Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.