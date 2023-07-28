Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,100 shares, a decline of 76.5% from the June 30th total of 221,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,546,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Asia Broadband Stock Performance
OTCMKTS AABB opened at $0.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.03. Asia Broadband has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.08.
Asia Broadband Company Profile
