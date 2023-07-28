ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Short Interest Up 400.0% in July

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the June 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ING Group upgraded shares of ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on ageas SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ageas SA/NV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

Shares of AGESY stock opened at $42.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.46 and a 200-day moving average of $43.94. ageas SA/NV has a one year low of $33.91 and a one year high of $52.00.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.1418 per share. This represents a yield of 5.05%. This is a boost from ageas SA/NV’s previous dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. ageas SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.54%.

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company operates in five segments: Belgium, Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. It primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products.

